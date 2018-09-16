What October Brings: A Lovecraftian Celebration of Halloween

I’ve written a lot of cosmic horror – it’s a staple of my stuff – and while H P Lovecraft is an undeniable influence on the theme and definitely on me, his work has been in many ways surpassed. And I’d always avoided writing anything within the actual Lovecraftian mythos. Until now! WHAT OCTOBER BRINGS is a new anthology of Lovecraftian Halloween stories and features my first Lovecraftian yarn, “Waters Strangely Clear”, which takes place in Innsmouth. And it’s out now! You can find it here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/4902075903/

And look at that sweet Daniele Serra cover! (Click it for a bigger version.) Here are the details:

What October Brings: A Lovecraftian Celebration of Halloween

Edited and with an introduction by Doug Draa

Halloween, a time for laughing children in white bedsheets and superhero costumes. A time for chocolate candy, and pumpkins, and Trick-or-Treat.

A time for dark things everything to slink out of the shadows and into our lives, reminding those unlucky few that our charades of Halloween cannot erase the centuries of history and pain behind the facade…

What October Brings celebrates the dark traditions of the autumn rituals, of Halloween and Samhain, in homage to the uniquely fascinating fiction of HP Lovecraft. Masters of the short story offer you a “once in a lifetime” Trick-or-Treat experience…

…perhaps your last experience!

The commissioned cover is by acclaimed Italian painter Daniele Serra.

Reviews

What October Brings is a veritable Candycornucopia of fatal delights! A hell of a Trick-or-Treat bag! (Or is that a Trick-or-Treat bag from Hell?) And not a crummy orange or walnut in the haul! But that doesn’t mean there aren’t razor blades in the chocolates! Let’s face it: you’d feel disappointed if there weren’t! My tummy’s already pleasantly aching from tasty treats by Cody Goodfellow, Ann K. Schwader, Darrell Schweitzer, Adrian Cole, Brian M. Sammons, and (burp) John Shirley. And I’m going back for more!

—Robert M. Price, Editor, Crypt of Cthulhu and Eldritch Tales

Contents

• Paul Dale Anderson :: That Small, Furry, Sharp-toothed Thing

• Alan Baxter :: Waters Strangely Clear

• Ran Cartwright :: The House on Jimtown Road

• Adrian Cole :: No Other God But Me

• Storm Constantine :: Down into Silence

• Tim Curran :: Spider Wasp

• Arinn Dembo :: The Old Man Down the Road

• Cody Goodfellow :: The War on Halloween

• Andre E. Harewood :: The Immortician

• Nancy Holder :: Nyarlahotep Came Down to Georgia

• Erica Ruppert :: Summer’s End

• Brian M. Sammons :: A Night for Masks

• Ann K. Schwader :: Inheritance

• Darrell Schweitzer :: Uncle’s in the Treetops

• John Shirley :: Hum—Hurt You. Hum—Hurt You. Hum—Hurt You.

• Lucy A. Snyder :: Cosmic Cola

• Chet Williamson :: Hell Among the Yearlings

Available in September 2018 in print and ebook editions:

– Softcover

ISBN: 978-4-902075-90-8

List: US$20.00

– Ebook

ISBN: 978-4-909473-51-6

List: US$6.99

