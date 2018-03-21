The Sydney Writers’ Festival – Live and Local

I’m excited to be part of the Sydney Writers’ Festival Live and Local event in Wollongong on Saturday May 5th. As per the description on the website:

Sydney Writers’ Festival is Australia’s largest forum celebrating books and ideas in the southern hemisphere. The Festival brings the world’s finest authors and esteemed thinkers to together in real time through the Live & Local project.

Streamed LIVE by Sydney Writers’ Festival to The Music Lounge, Live & Local offers regional and national audiences access to new ideas from great minds, with the opportunity to participate in Q&A sessions at each event by sending questions direct to the Sydney stage.

This year in addition to the live streaming, Merrigong Theatre Company in collaboration with South Coast Writers Centre, Shellharbour City Libraries and Wollongong City Libraries present four local authors live on stage and a workshop to bring this event to life!

There’s lots of cool stuff happening. For my part, I’ll be reading from my latest novel, Hidden City, and doing a Q&A, at 11am, then running a workshop on writing speculative fiction from 1.30pm. All the details are here. And it’s very cheap. Only $20 for an all-day ticket, plus an extra $15 for the workshop if you wanted to attend that. Should be great fun!

