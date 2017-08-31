Sydney Oz Comic Con September 30th.

I’m very excited to be a guest at Oz Comic Con in Sydney from September 30th to October 1st. It’s be my first Oz Comic Con as a guest and I can’t wait. I’ll have heaps of the Alex Caine Series for sale, and I’ll be able to offer the 3 for 2 deal again. That means you can get the entire trilogy, signed and dedicated, for $50. Bargain! I’ll also have a bunch of Crow Shine, Primordial and a few other bits and pieces with me too, but get in quick as I only have a few of some things.

All the details here: http://www.ozcomiccon.com/guests/alan-baxter/

Hope to see you there!

