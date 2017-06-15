Supanova Sydney this weekend!

A quick reminder that I’m an author guest of Supanova Sydney this weekend. I’ll be there on author row all afternoon Friday, then all day Saturday and Sunday. I’ll have a very few copies of Crow Shine, The Book Club and Primordial with me, and QBD Books will be right there beside us with heaps of the Alex Caine trilogy for purchase – and in an exclusive Supanova special, you can get all three Alex Caine books for the price of two! And I’ll be very happy to sign them for you. Come along and see me, all the other great author guests, the movie and TV stars, the pop culture extravaganza, the cosplayers… Honestly, Supanova is an absolute blast.

All the details you need are here. Come and say hi!

