Supanova Sydney and Perth schedules

Just a quick note about where to find me for anyone coming along to Supanova in Sydney or Perth this month. Less than a week to go! I can’t wait, I love Supanova so much. Here’s what I’m up to.

Most of the time I’ll be signing at the QBD Books stand. That’s stand 2010 in Sydney and stand 4001 in Perth. Come and find me and the other great authors there throughout both weekends. I’ll have loads of The Alex Caine Series on special, all three books of the trilogy for the price of 2. Plus loads of my new novel, Hidden City, for just $18.99. Of course, I’ll sign anything for free. If you’re quick, I have a few copies of my short story collection, Crow Shine, and just a dozen copies for each Sydney and Perth of my new novella, Manifest Recall, that’s not out officially until June 26th. First come, first served!

But otherwise, I’ll also be doing the following things:

SYDNEY

Friday, 4-5pm, Supanova Book Club

Sunday, 12-1pm, Creating Kick Ass Characters panel, with Marc Lindsay and James Lindsay.

PERTH

Friday, 7-8pm, Supanova Book Club

Saturday 2.30-3.30pm, Myths, Legends and Fairytales panel with Bevan McGuiness, Lynette Noni and Maria Lewis.

Sunday 1-2pm, Creating Kick Ass Characters panel with Bevan McGuiness, Lynette Noni and Maria Lewis.

Come and say hi!