Supanova, giveaways and deep discounts!

Three things really quickly and they’re all great!

Firstly, I’ll be at Supanova in Perth this weekend.

Supanova Perth – June 23rd, 24th and 25th.

I will be an author guest, signing and on panels. I’ll be there right across the three days. All the details if you click the link above.

Second thing, if you come to Supanova Perth you can get the entire Alex Caine trilogy, signed and personalised, for $50! Those great people at HarperVoyager and QBD Bookshop are running the 3 for 2 special again. Basically, if you buy Bound and Obsidian, you get Abduction for nothing. Boom!

Lastly, while I’m away, The Book Club giveaway is still happening where you can do some silly photoshopping and maybe score a signed and numbered limited edition hardback of The Book Club. The Grim Reader recently gave it 5 stars and called it “a must-read cosmic thriller”. I couldn’t be happier – reviews like that one make all the hard work worthwhile. All the giveaway details here!

Love and kisses! Back to normal service soon once I stop gallivanting all over the country.

.