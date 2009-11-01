The Stoakes-Whibley Natural Index of Supernatural Collective Nouns

I have to thank Michael over at aNadder for this one. I’m a big fan of collective nouns. There are the old favourites like a murder of crows or a parliament of owls. But what about collective nouns for supernatural creatures? We’ve all heard of a host of angels. Well, thanks to Michael pointing this out to me over at Wondermark, here’s a full list of all the collective nouns for supernatural critters you could want. I have no idea how accurate or made up this is, but I like it nonetheless. There are some absolute blinders listed here:
.
Very cool – but I’m not supposed to be reading ultra cool things like this on the net – I have other things to do…………
Yes. Yes you do!
I have heard that it’s a thunder of dragons, blessing of unicorns, and brood or coven of vampires.
this is fantastic. I enjoyed it immensely. thanks for sharing. I shall forever know how to describe a gossip of mermaids and bureau of mole men.
Glad to be of service.
The best bit is the “All Entries Verified!” at the bottom right, just makes the whole list doesn’t it?
I’m running a little experiment encouraging people to submit novel collective nouns to All Sorts. It works by searching Twitter for the #collectivenouns hashtag. If you see one you like, you can retweet it, and it counts as a vote. That way the best suggestions bubble up to the top.
Collective nouns? I thought this was your Christmas wish list (at least the harem of sexbots part).
Dear Santa
For Christmas, please send me:
A harem of sexbots
An opulence of succubi
A delectation of nymphs
A cavalry of valkyries
A gossip of mermaids
And maybe a large tub of Viagra
Thanks!
🙂
Drew, sorry – lost your comment in spam. Good luck with it!
Interesting AND useful. I’m currently writing a novel featuring nephilim, and I had no idea they were collectively known as a tromp!
Excellent!