The Stoakes-Whibley Natural Index of Supernatural Collective Nouns

Nov 1, 2009 | Amusing, Cool, Language, Powerful Words, Uncategorized, Writing | 12 comments

I have to thank Michael over at aNadder for this one. I’m a big fan of collective nouns. There are the old favourites like a murder of crows or a parliament of owls. But what about collective nouns for supernatural creatures? We’ve all heard of a host of angels. Well, thanks to Michael pointing this out to me over at Wondermark, here’s a full list of all the collective nouns for supernatural critters you could want. I have no idea how accurate or made up this is, but I like it nonetheless. There are some absolute blinders listed here:

supernatural collective nouns

.

12 Comments

  1. BT
    BT on November 1, 2009 at 8:06 pm

    Very cool – but I’m not supposed to be reading ultra cool things like this on the net – I have other things to do…………

    Reply
  2. alan
    alan on November 1, 2009 at 8:09 pm

    Yes. Yes you do!

    Reply
    • Amy
      Amy on October 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

      I have heard that it’s a thunder of dragons, blessing of unicorns, and brood or coven of vampires.

      Reply
  3. Ellie
    Ellie on November 1, 2009 at 9:51 pm

    this is fantastic. I enjoyed it immensely. thanks for sharing. I shall forever know how to describe a gossip of mermaids and bureau of mole men.

    Reply
  4. Alan
    Alan on November 1, 2009 at 10:10 pm

    Glad to be of service.

    Reply
  5. Michael
    Michael on November 2, 2009 at 2:29 am

    The best bit is the “All Entries Verified!” at the bottom right, just makes the whole list doesn’t it?

    Reply
  6. Drew Neil
    Drew Neil on November 2, 2009 at 10:10 am

    I’m running a little experiment encouraging people to submit novel collective nouns to All Sorts. It works by searching Twitter for the #collectivenouns hashtag. If you see one you like, you can retweet it, and it counts as a vote. That way the best suggestions bubble up to the top.

    Reply
  7. Dave
    Dave on November 2, 2009 at 8:27 pm

    Collective nouns? I thought this was your Christmas wish list (at least the harem of sexbots part).

    Reply
  8. alan
    alan on November 2, 2009 at 8:31 pm

    Dear Santa

    For Christmas, please send me:

    A harem of sexbots
    An opulence of succubi
    A delectation of nymphs
    A cavalry of valkyries
    A gossip of mermaids
    And maybe a large tub of Viagra

    Thanks!

    🙂

    Reply
  9. alan
    alan on November 3, 2009 at 12:27 am

    Drew, sorry – lost your comment in spam. Good luck with it!

    Reply
  10. Ki
    Ki on November 12, 2009 at 5:52 pm

    Interesting AND useful. I’m currently writing a novel featuring nephilim, and I had no idea they were collectively known as a tromp!

    Reply
  11. alan
    alan on November 12, 2009 at 6:00 pm

    Excellent!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *