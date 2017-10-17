Seven B&W photos of my life.

I don’t often join in with the memes and stuff that fly around social media, but this one caught my eye, so I decided to have a go. The premise was elegant and simple:

Seven days. Seven B&W photos of my life.

No people.

No explanation.

Challenge someone new each day.

I was challenged by my pal, Cat Sparks. I thought I might drop my seven photos here now the week is done, just for posterity’s sake. It was surprisingly challenging. I tried not to think too hard about it, but to capture things that were the major influences and focuses of my life. So the pictures are below in the same order I posted them. I tried to play around with photo dimensions a bit (but most are square as I did the posting via Instagram), and different types of B&W. But in keeping with the meme, I’ll say no more about it. (Click each one to see a bigger version.)

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

Day 7

Bonus shot. I realised my seven photos lacked a very important aspect of my life, so this is a bonus 8th photo.