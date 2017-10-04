Oz Comic Con Sydney was super real

I had an absolute blast at Oz Comic Con in Sydney, the first time I’ve been a guest at that particular event. Huge thanks to Carissa and Rand, and all the best for their future. Big thanks to Kylie Chan, Maria Lewis, Isobell Carmody, Marianne de Pierres, and Queenie Chan for authorly companionship, to all the helpers and staff, and especially to Courtney Laura and Paige Bellfield for giving up their time to help my stand all day each. Such great people. And, of course, to everyone who came by for a chat and bought books.

Until next time!