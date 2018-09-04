Oz Comic-Con September 29 and 30

Stocked up! It’s less than a month until Oz Comic-Con in Sydney (Sept. 29 & 30) and I’m ready to rock. I’ll have loads of the ALEX CAINE trilogy ($20 each or all 3 for $50!), loads of HIDDEN CITY and CROW SHINE ($20 each), and loads of MANIFEST RECALL ($15 each). I’m doing a special as well, apart from the great price on the Caine trilogy and discounts on the others, there’s an extra deal. If you buy all six books together, you only pay $95 for the lot, signed for free, of course. I’ll be doing a couple of panels over the weekend too. I love being a guest at Oz Comic-Con – come along and say hi. Hope to see you there!