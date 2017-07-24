NSWWC Spec Fic Festival 2017

I had the pleasure this weekend of attending the New South Wales Writers Centre one day Spec Fic Festival. This has become a regular bi-annual event, the last two directed by Cat Sparks. This was the best yet, in my opinion. I was fortunate enough to be a guest speaker on two panels – one about superheroes and the other about urban fantasy noir. Those two panels and all the others I attended were top fun and really informative. It’s great when these events leave you feeling invigorated and motivated to get back to writing.

The other guests on the day represented a real who’s who of Australian spec fic talent. I highly recommend you get along to one of these whenever there is one. I guess the next will be in two years.

Cat takes amazing photos and there’s a full photoset of the event here.

