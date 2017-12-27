New deals and a new book in February!

First of all, Merry Christmas! However you do or don’t celebrate, I hope this time of year finds you well. And if you do get presents, I hope lots of them were books! A couple of things to chat about here – a new novel coming early next year, and special deals on the Alex Caine Series, which is finally available everywhere in the world.

Let’s start with Alex Caine. Here are some links for the individual books in the trilogy, but look to the end for a special deal on a boxed set of all three ebooks.

And of course, if your preference is another store or a paperback, they’re all available in all the usual places. You can start your search here and give me a shout if there’s anything you can’t track down (that goes for all my books, of course.) If you want a signed set of the trilogy in paperback, drop me a line and we can organise that too.

ALEX CAINE TRILOGY BOXED SET

Now this is currently only available in ebook and not available in Australia or NZ (sorry about that – different publisher), but everywhere else in the world can get all three Alex Caine books in a single omnibus Kindle volume for only US$8.99 (or £6.69 in the UK). Bargain!

You can get that here in the US and here in the UK.

Search your local stores if I haven’t included the link here.

And if you’ve enjoyed these books, your honest review at Amazon and Goodreads would be hugely appreciated.

New Book – HIDDEN CITY

And now news of my next novel. Gryphonwood Press will be releasing Hidden City some time around the middle of February 2018. Cover art is being done right now, but meanwhile, here’s the blurb:

When the city is sick, everyone suffers. Steven Hines listened to the city and the city spoke. Cleveport told him she was sick. With his unnatural connection to her, that meant Hines was sick too. But when his friend, Detective Abby Jones, comes to him for help investigating a series of deaths with no discernible cause, Hines can’t say no. Then strange fungal growths begin to appear in the streets, affecting anyone who gets too close, turning them into violent lunatics. As the mayhem escalates and officials start to seal Cleveport off from the rest of the world, Hines knows the trouble has only just begun.

I can’t wait for this books to hit the shelves. It’s a standalone novel, mixing up urban horror, neo-noir, and dark urban fantasy tropes. Early reviews have been incredibly encouraging, which only makes me more excited. Watch my social media feeds for more news and pre-order links which should go up soon.

