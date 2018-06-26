MANIFEST RECALL is out now!

My new southern gothic supernatural noir novella, MANIFEST RECALL, is published today, by the wonderful folks at Grey Matter Press! New book day is always fraught with nerves! If you feel inclined to pick it up, please do so asap because early sales in the first week REALLY help with further exposure for the book. You can grab the ebook for around $3 and the paperback for around $10 wherever you usually buy books. Click here for some direct links. Here’s what the publisher says about it:

Manifest Recall is a contemporary southern gothic novella with alarming supernatural undercurrents that explores the tragic life of a hitman who finds himself on the wrong side of his criminal syndicate. Baxter’s adrenaline-fueled approach to storytelling is in full force in Manifest Recall as it draws readers into Eli Carver’s downward spiral of psychosis and through the darker aspects of lost memories, human guilt and the insurmountable quest for personal redemption.

Following a psychotic break, Carver finds himself on the run, behind the wheel of a car that’s not his own, and in the company of a terrified woman he doesn’t know. As layers of ugly truth are peeled back and dark secrets are revealed, the duo find themselves in a struggle for survival when they unravel a mystery that pits them against the most dangerous forces in their lives.

I’m really proud of this book and the early pre-release reviews have been amazing. Here are some comments:

“It’s fast-paced, bad people doing bad things to other bad people. Highly recommended!” — John F DTaff, Bram Stoker Award-nominated author of LITTLE DEATHS.

“Freaking. Amazing. This book hooked me immediately and never let go.” – Sci-Fi & Scary.

“Manifest Recall is an uppercut of a novella that is sure to loosen a few teeth…” – The Grim Reader.

“A vicious revenge thriller told out of sequence, which pulls no punches… Manifest Recall is the literary equivalent of a vicious kick in the nether regions… Manifest Recall isn’t strictly a horror novel, but… will knock the stuffing out of the most hardened horror freak…” – Ginger Nuts of Horror.

“Manifest Recall is satisfyingly violent, dark, and consistently engaging…” – High Fever Books.

“MANIFEST RECALL is a blood fueled bullet train roaring through the criminal underworld. A manic story of loss and revenge, MANIFEST RECALL starts at a sprint and never slows down.” – John C Foster, author of MISTER WHITE and THE ISLE.

If you grab a copy, thank you so much and I really hope you enjoy it!

