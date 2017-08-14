Limited Edition hardbacks

I’m fortunate to have had two limited edition hardbacks of my work published. One is Crow Shine, my collection of horror and dark fantasy short stories from Ticonderoga Publications in Australia, and the other is The Book Club, a mystery/cosmic horror novella from PS Publishing in the UK. Crow Shine recently won the Australian Shadows Award for Best Collection and was also shortlisted for both the Aurealis and Ditmar Awards. Time will tell whether or not The Book Club garners any awards attention next year. Fingers crossed! Both limited editions are restricted to 100 signed and numbered copies. And both publishers have done an amazing job, producing truly beautiful books. I’m so proud of them. I’m told there are a few of each left, available direct from the publishers. So if you’re keen to grab a copy of either (or both!) while you can, here are the direct links:

Crow Shine from Ticonderoga Publications. (Be sure to use the drop down menu on this page and selected the limited edition.)

The Book Club from PS Publishing. (Be sure to use the drop down menu on this page and selected the limited edition.)

You can also get the limited edition of The Book Club from Amazon US or Amazon UK if you prefer.

See below, they truly are lovely books. I hope the contents live up to the packaging.

