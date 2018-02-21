HIDDEN CITY is out now! Signed book giveaway.

Today sees the release of my latest novel, HIDDEN CITY. New book day is always nerve-wracking, but early reviews have been excellent, so I’m cautiously optimistic. I’m proud of this book – it’s my homage to all the great noir I’ve loved, wrapped up with horror and dark fantasy. At the end of this post is a giveaway, but meanwhile, here’s the blurb:

When the city is sick, everyone suffers.

Steven Hines listened to the city and the city spoke. Cleveport told him she was sick. With his unnatural connection to her, that meant Hines was sick too. But when his friend, Detective Abby Jones, comes to him for help investigating a series of deaths with no discernible cause, Hines can’t say no. Then strange fungal growths begin to appear in the streets, affecting anyone who gets too close, turning them into violent lunatics. As the mayhem escalates and officials start to seal Cleveport off from the rest of the world, Hines knows the trouble has only just begun.

And here’s what some people have been saying:

“A grim and gritty fantasy noir with razor-sharp humor. I loved it!” – Tim Waggoner, author of TEETH OF THE SEA.

“Hidden City is a delicious supernatural noir, the song of a city of the lost with both Chandleresque and Lovecraftian undernotes and distant echoes of Jim Butcher’s Harry Dresden. But it is very much its own thing, razor sharp, dark, compelling, cosmic and strangely touching all at once. Highly recommended.” – William Meikle, author of The Ghost Club.

“Poisonous fungi? Check. Murderous transformations? Check. Deep-down, bad-to-the bone evil? Check. Good old-fashioned horror? Check. Enter Hidden City at your peril.” – Angela Slatter, World Fantasy award-winning author of The Bitterwood Bible and Other Recountings.

“Creepy. Visionary. Catastrophic. Apocalyptic. These are words occurring frequently in discussions of horror. But Alan Baxter’s Hidden City encapsulates them all to an unusually high degree. His protagonists, including the sentient city of Cleveport; his multi-level villains; his dark, rain-soaked landscape, inimical to all attempts to understand and defeat an unseen enemy; and the enemy itself, unfathomable and ubiquitous—all embody the best of familiar tropes and make them newly horrific.” – Collings Notes.

“The second half of the book is action-packed and the ending worked really well for me, in fact, I loved it. Alan Baxter continues his good form and Hidden City is a must read for any fans of Alan’s work and definitely for fans of Jim Butcher.” – The Grim Reader

I really hope you take a chance on this one and give it a read. If you do, I really hope you enjoy it. I think you will! But you’re wondering what the giveaway is, right? Well, here’s how it works. Buy a copy of HIDDEN CITY (paperback or ebook), then take a selfie with the book (or your e-reader showing the cover), or take a cool picture of the book or e-reader in a funky place. Then post that photo to your social media and tag me in it. I’ll share all the pics I can, and I’ll save up all the people who posted to do a random draw at the end of March. Three names, drawn randomly at the end of March, will receive a signed copy of ANY of my books. You want a signed HIDDEN CITY, no worries. You want any of my other books signed, no worries either. Pick whichever one you want. When the winners are drawn I’ll contact you to find out which book you want. This is open to anyone, anywhere in the world. So, to recap:

– Get a copy of HIDDEN CITY;

– Take a photo of you with it, or it in a cool location;

– Post that photo to your social media and tag me;

– Hope you’re a winner.

That’s it. Simple. All the links to buy are here: HIDDEN CITY. And if you do read HIDDEN CITY, thank you! If you enjoy it, I’d love it if you told people about it, and maybe you’d take a moment to rate and/or review it on Amazon, Goodreads, etc. because that stuff really helps.

.