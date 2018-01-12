HIDDEN CITY cover reveal and excerpt

Check out that amazing cover! Done by the insanely talented Christian Bentulan at Covers by Christian. Click on the cover for a higher resolution version and see it in all its horror noirish glory. The book should be up for pre-order soon, so watch here or sign up to my newsletter so you don’t miss that. There’s a page all about the book here, and that will be updated with links as soon as they’re available. HIDDEN CITY is officially released on February 20th, so not long to wait now. Exciting times! Meanwhile, HIDDEN CITY pre-order for Kindle is live! Price is only US$2.99, but that will go up on release day, so get in early.

Some early comments are coming in about the book too, and they’re seriously encouraging:

“A grim and gritty fantasy noir with razor-sharp humor. I loved it!” – Tim Waggoner, author of TEETH OF THE SEA.

“Hidden City is a delicious supernatural noir, the song of a city of the lost with both Chandleresque and Lovecraftian undernotes and distant echoes of Jim Butcher’s Harry Dresden. But it is very much its own thing, razor sharp, dark, compelling, cosmic and strangely touching all at once. Highly recommended.” – William Meikle, author of The Ghost Club.

“Poisonous fungi? Check. Murderous transformations? Check. Deep-down, bad-to-the bone evil? Check. Good old-fashioned horror? Check. Enter Hidden City at your peril.” – Angela Slatter, World Fantasy award-winning author of The Bitterwood Bible and Other Recountings.