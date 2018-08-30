DEVOURING DARK book launches – Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra

My new urban horror thriller novel, DEVOURING DARK, comes out from Grey Matter Press in November. To celebrate I’m having a trio of launch events – one in Sydney, one in Brisbane, one in Canberra. It’ll be heaps of fun, there’ll be booze and giveaways as well as the obvious chance to buy a copy and get it signed. In Sydney I’ll be hosted by Galaxy Bookshop and Joanne Anderton. In Brisbane it’ll be Avid Reader bookshop and Angela Slatter. In Canberra it’ll be at Harry Hartog in Woden with Kaaron Warren. I can’t wait! I’ve made a Facebook event for each one, so click Interested or Going on the city of your choice and you’ll get reminders, etc. Here are the events:

Sydney: https://www.facebook.com/events/2140703786255821/

Brisbane: https://www.facebook.com/events/446227889219714/

Canberra: https://www.facebook.com/events/263826920915836/

I hope to see you there!

