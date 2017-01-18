Bound is international! And another Year’s Best.

It’s been a long time coming, but Bound: Alex Caine Book 1, is finally available EVERYWHERE! In paperback and ebook with that sweet cover by Shawn King, you can buy it wherever you usually shop. Your local bookstore may have it, but if not they can order it in for you. Same goes for your library. US and UK peeps especially, if you’re a library goer, please ask your local library to get it in. That’s a huge benefit to authors in terms of discoverability.

So tell your friends and family, colleagues at work, that one bloke with the weird dog across the road. Hell, even tell that guy who loiters in alleys and shouts at the bins. Tell everyone! And if you read it and enjoy it, I’d love it if you could leave a quick Amazon and/or Goodreads review. Those things really do help. If you get the paperback, post a pic on your social media with it, because I haven’t seen one yet.

And in some other awesome news, Ticonderoga have announced their latest volume of the Year’s Best Australian Fantasy & Horror, and it includes my cosmic weird pirate story, “The Chart of the Vagrant Mariner”. Such an honour and the rest of the stories in it are amazing. You can pre-order that one here.

The stories are:

Joanne Anderton, “2B”

Alan Baxter, “The Chart of the Vagrant Mariner”

Deborah Biancotti, “Look How Cold My Hands Are”

Stephen Dedman, “Oh, Have You Seen The Devil”

Erol Engin, “The Events at Callan Park”

Jason Fischer, “The Dog Pit”

Dirk Flinthart, “In the Blood”

Kimberley Gaal, “In Sheep’s Clothing”

Stephanie Gunn, “The Flowers That Bloom Where Blood Touches Earth”

Lisa Hannett, “Consorting With Filth”

Robert Hood, “Double Speak”

Kathleen Jennings, “A Hedge of Yellow Roses”

Maree Kimberley, “Ninehearts”

Jay Kristoff, “Sleepless”

Martin Livings, “El Caballo Muerte”

Danny Lovecraft, “Reminiscences of Herbert West”

Kirstyn McDermott, “Self, Contained”

Sally McLennan, “ Mr Schmidt’s Dead Pet Emporium”

DK Mok, “Almost Days”

Faith Mudge, “Blueblood”

Samantha Murray, “Half Past”

Jason Nahrung, “Night Blooming”

Garth Nix, “The Company of Women”

Anthony Panegyres, “Lady Killer”

Rivqa Rafael, “Beyond the Factory Wall”

Deborah Sheldon, “Perfect Little Stitches”

Angela Slatter, “Bluebeard’s Daughter”

Cat Sparks, “Dragon Girl”

Lucy Sussex, “Angelito”

Anna Tambour, “Tap”

Kaaron Warren, “Mine Intercom”

.