The Book Club giveaway

The Book Club is out now in limited edition hardcover, regular hardcover, and ebook. It’s such a beautiful book, with that amazing cover by Ben Baldwin. The limited edition is signed and numbered and there will only ever be 100 of them. And I’m giving one away.

Here’s the blurb for the book:

Jason Wilkes’s life takes a turn for the worse when his wife fails to come home from her book club. Jason calls Kate’s ‘book buddy’, Dave, who assures him she left hours ago. Contacting the police, Jason finds them equal parts sympathetic and suspicious. He tells them almost everything, except that he’s been hearing Kate’s voice, calling as if from far away. He certainly doesn’t mention that he’s seeing shadows that reach for him. With the police getting nowhere fast, Jason takes matters into his own hands, even as nightmare images and Kate’s distant cries continue to haunt his waking moments and his dreams, and the strange, grasping shadows persist. Jason begins to unravel the mystery, but he’s at odds with the police, he’s being lied to by Kate’s book club friends, and his chances of finding Kate slip ever further away. It seems that everything is going to go as wrong as it possibly can.

Here’s how the giveaway works – you’re going to need to put some effort in to get one of these limited edition beauties.

Click on the cover image for the book above. That’ll open up a hi-res version that you can then Right Click and Save As to download. I want you to photoshop that cover into some crazy picture (like Cthulhu reading it, or it on the desk in the White House, stuff like that.) Use your imagination, make it crazy. I’m not bothered by the quality of your photoshop skills – use MS Paint if you like – but in the creativity of the image. Then post your entry onto my Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/alanbaxterauthor/ If you’d rather send me your entry directly, you can send it in a private message via my Facebook page or email it to me. I’ll collate all the entries into an album on my FB page and that’s where the voting with likes can happen. The photoshopped image with the most likes at the end of July 2017 will win the signed limited edition. Simple, right? Have fun with it! And you can enter as many times as you like, so get all your ideas going.

EDIT: Here’s the album of entries so far. The earlier you get in, the more Likes you might get.

If you can’t wait to maybe win one, you can buy a copy at any of these places:

You can purchase any edition now directly from the PS Publishing site, or follow the links below. Otherwise, order from your local bookstore or library as normal.

