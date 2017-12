“Bodies of Evidence” up at Starship Sofa

Another of my stories has been narrated as a podcast. This time it’s “Bodies of Evidence” from the In Your Face anthology published last year by Fablecroft. It’s one of my rarer forays into science-fiction, this one a cyberpunk exploration of disability and body modification. Grab the whole anthology if you can, meanwhile you can listen to the podcast of my story here:

http://www.starshipsofa.com/blog/2017/11/22/starshipsofa-no-513-alan-baxter/

.