Supanova Brisbane this weekend!

I’m super excited to be an author Supa-Star guest at Supanova again this year. This weekend I’ll be coming to Brisbane, then next weekend to Adelaide. The Adelaide schedule isn’t released yet, but Brisbane looks like heaps of fun. Other than being on author alley with so many cool guests (Peter V Brett, Matthew Reilly, Maria Lewis, Angela Slatter, Jane Abbott, Lian Hearn, and Kim Wilkins), there will also be a bunch of panels and a special Supa-Star Authors bookclub, where we talk about what we’re reading and what we recommend. Mad fun! There’s a Facebook announcement about that here.

The full event program for Supanova Brisbane is here.

So Brisbane, can’t wait to see you soon! Roll on Friday.