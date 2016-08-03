Short story writers I recommend

I recently did a video Skype chat with the wonderful Joanna Penn, of The Creative Penn website. Jo is also an accomplished thriller writer, but in this interview (which I’ll link here when it’s posted to YouTube in a few weeks) we were talking about the art and craft of short stories. When Jo asked me who I’d recommend people read to get a good taste of short fiction, I rattled off a bunch of names, then said, “You know what? I’ll blog a list and you can link to that.” Because there are just so many. And this is that blog post. It’s certainly not exhaustive. I know damned well I’m going to miss people who should absolutely be included, but I will come back and periodically update it. (If I’ve made any egregious omissions, especially friends, mea culpa! It was hard to gather all these into one place.) And, given it’s my list, it’s unashamedly weighted to the SF/F/H end of things, but not entirely.
I’m going to make the list in three parts. First of all, the old classics – stuff from before the turn of the century that people really should check out (some of them still writing today). Then I’ll list the great Antipodeans – that’s writers from Australia and New Zealand – and then I’ll list everyone else. It’ll be mostly a long list of names, but where I’ve particularly enjoyed an author’s short fiction collection, I’ll put that beside their name. Though be sure to read all you can by all these authors.
And now, the lists (alphabetical by surname):
The Old School – the greats from before
Clive Barker – all volumes of The Books of Blood are essential reading.
Algernon Blackwood
Ray Bradbury
Ramsey Campbell
Raymond Carver
Roald Dahl
Philip K Dick
Harlan Ellison
Robert Howard
Shirley Jackson – The Lottery and Other Stories
Stephen King
Sheridan Le Fanu
Ursula K Le Guin
Stanislaw Lem
Thomas Ligotti – Songs of a Dead Dreamer
H P Lovecraft
Richard Matheson
Edgar Allen Poe
Peter Straub
The Antipodeans – Australian and New Zealander short story writers of note
Joanne Anderton – The Bone Chime Song and Other Stories
Peter M Ball
Deborah Biancotti – Bad Power
Jack Dann (American, but he’s an Aussie now!)
Felicity Dowker – Bread and Circuses
Paul Haines – The Last Days of Kali Yuga
Lisa L Hannett – Bluegrass Symphony
Robert Hood – Peripheral Visions
Deb Kalin
Margo Lanagan – Black Juice
Martin Livings – Living With The Dead
Kirstyn McDermott
Andrew McKiernan – Last Year, When We Were Young
Greg Mellor – Wild Chrome
Jason Nahrung
Garth Nix
Dan Rabarts
Angela Slatter – Sourdough and Other Stories
Cat Sparks – The Bride Price
Kaaron Warren – Dead Sea Fruit
Kim Westwood
Sean Williams
Kim Wilkins
The rest – All the great modern short story writers from elsewhere around the world
Dale Bailey
Nathan Ballingrud – North American Lake Monsters
Laird Barron – The Beautiful Thing That Awaits Us All
Ted Chiang – Stories of Your Life and Others
Ray Cluely
Brian Evenson
Jeffrey Ford
Eugie Foster
Gary Fry
Neil Gaiman
William Gibson – Burning Chrome
Ted E Grau – The Nameless Dark
N K Jemisin
Stephen Graham Jones
John Langan
Tanith Lee
Kelly Link
Ken Liu
Usman Tanveer Malik
Nick Mamatas
Gary McMahon
Willie Meikle
China Mieville
Sunny Moraine
Lisa Morton
Haruki Murakami
Sofia Samatar
Clark Ashton Smith
Michael Marshall Smith
Lucy Snyder
Wole Talabi
Steve Rasnic Tem
Tim Waggoner
Alyssa Wong
There really are so many great short story writers out there and I know this isn’t close to all of them. I also know I’ve missed some that I would like to include, and as they occur to me, I’ll come back and add them to this list. There are many not included simply because I haven’t read their work yet, though I’m sure they’re amazing. Everyone above is a writer I’ve personally read and loved, so I’m sharing that love. I’m sure you’ll find authors here that will blow your mind, so get to it!
