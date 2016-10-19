Horror Fiction and the Gothic at Carnes Hill Library

It’s good to have a Halloween event and this year I’m lucky to be involved with a great one! On Friday the 28th October, from 6pm until 8pm, I’ll be at Carnes Hill Library talking about horror fiction and the gothic with amazing talents Margo Lanagan, Robert Hood, Cat Sparks and Tony Thompson. For anyone interested, Tony will be running a workshop beforehand too. All the details are on the image below (click for a bigger version).

There’s a Facebook event here you can use as well, for details and reminders.