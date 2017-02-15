Ditmar Awards are open for nominations.

As mentioned in my previous post, any popular award is at its best when as many people as possible get involved. As the Australian Ditmar Awards have just opened for nominations, I’m sharing the links here to make it easy for as many people as possible to get into it. So think about what you’ve read, check anyone’s eligibility post, and get nominating!

The rules are here: http://wiki.sf.org.au/Ditmar_rules

You can see a pretty thorough eligibility list here: http://wiki.sf.org.au/2017_Ditmar_eligibility_list

And nominating is very easy with this online form: http://ditmars.sf.org.au/2017/nominations.html

Get to it.

.