The Book Club is nearly here

I was very excited when PS Publishing posted these photos yesterday. My new novella, The Book Club, is a real thing! PS do wonderful folio hardcovers and this is mine. It’ll also be available in a limited signed edition, restricted to only 100 copies. And the ebook will be released once the hardcover goes live, I’m told. It’s a thing of beauty, the cover art by Ben Baldwin. The story can maybe best be described as Gone Girl with cosmic horror. I really hope people enjoy it – the early pre-orders are apparently being fulfilled right now.

To get your copy, go here: http://www.pspublishing.co.uk/the-book-club-hardcover-by-alan-baxter-4248-p.asp

I’ll be over here happy dancing.

.