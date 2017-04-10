Ongoing site problems

My site was hacked towards the end of last year and we’ve been working really hard to fix the problem. It seems that it’s mostly fixed, but some people are still having issues. While we’ve been tidying up the last problems, nothing has been updated for a fair while, so some pages are a bit out of date and blogging has ground to a halt. I’ll do my best to catch up once everything is fixed, but in the meantime, please watch my social media for news – Twitter and Facebook are the main places to find me. Anything you need, hit me up via those places or email me at alan@warriorscribe.com

Hopefully normal service will resume before too long!