Galaxy group signing on October 9th

So I was supposed to be appearing at Book Expo this weekend, but it was cancelled at the very last minute by the utterly incompetent organisers. It’s a huge blow to many authors and publishers, not to mention readers who had bought tickets, lots of whom have invested large sums of cash in travel, accommodation and so on. However, you can tell I’m angry and disappointed, so let’s just leave it at that. But there is some silver lining!

I was originally going as a guest, along with Greig Beck and Lee Murray, of Cohesion Press, who are publishing my new monster novel, Primordial, next year. It’s co-written with David Wood and I’m very proud of it. There were going to be early Advanced Reader Copies (ARCs) for people to get at Book Expo. My other books would of course also have been available there and I was looking forward to meeting readers and signing books. Well, the awesome Geoff Brown of Cohesion Press has organised a last minute replacement event at Galaxy Bookshop in Sydney.

I’ll be there from 2pm to 5pm, with all my books, including some copies of Crow Shine and those ARCs of Primordial. Greig Beck will be there with his new monster thriller, Fathomless, and Lee Murray from NZ will be there to sign her novel, Into The Mist. As an added bonus, my mate Andrew McKiernan will also be there to sign copies of his collection, Last Year, When We Were Young.

It’s a huge mass signing event at the best SFF bookshop in town! So be there if you can.

2pm to 5pm

Sunday October 9th

Galaxy Bookshop, 131 York Street, Sydney.

http://www.galaxybooks.com.au/

Hope to see you there!

