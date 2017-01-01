Alan Baxter is a multi award-winning author of supernatural thrillers and urban horror, and an international master of kung fu. He runs the Illawarra Kung Fu Academy and writes novels, novellas and short stories full of magic, monsters and, quite often, martial arts. He rides a motorcycle and loves his dog. You can find him on Twitter @AlanBaxter, Facebook and Instagram: @warrior_scribe
NOVELS
The Alex Caine Series – Bound, Obsidian and Abduction
The Balance Series – RealmShift and MageSign
Primordial (with David Wood)
and more…
NOVELLAS
Ghost of the Black – A ‘Verse Full of Scum
Dark Rite – (with David Wood)
The Darkest Shade of Grey
and more…
SHORT STORIES
Crow Shine
My debut collection of short stories, out now from Ticonderoga Publications.
Many more stories in magazines, anthologies and online.
“Alan Baxter is an accomplished storyteller who ably evokes magic and menace.” – Laird Barron, author of Swift to Chase.
“…a major new writer.” – The West Australian newspaper.
“Alan Baxter delivers a heady mix of magic, monsters and bloody fights to the death. Nobody does kick-ass brutality like Baxter.” – Greig Beck, Internationally bestselling author.
“Alan Baxter’s fiction is dark, disturbing, hard-hitting and heart-breakingly honest. He reflects on worlds known and unknown with compassion, and demonstrates an almost second-sight into human behaviour.” — Kaaron Warren, Shirley Jackson Award-winner and author of The Grief Hole.
“…fantastic storytelling in the vein of Neil Gaiman or Alan Moore, but with a merciless black streak…” – Spooktapes
“Alan Baxter has joined the ranks of talented authors who seek to push the boundaries of fantasy fiction…” – The Manly Daily
“…if Stephen King and Jim Butcher ever had a love child then it would be Alan Baxter.” – Smash Dragons
“Alan’s work is reminiscent of that of Clive Barker and Jim C. Hines, but with a unique flavour all of its own.” – Angela Slatter, World Fantasy, British Fantasy and Aurealis Award winner.
“Baxter draws you along a knife’s edge of tension from the first page to the last, leaving your heart thumping and sweat on your brow.” – Midwest Book Review
